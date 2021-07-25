Surging COVID-19 transmission rates in SoCal, nationwide sparks pleas to vaccinate

With Southern California and the rest of the nation seeing a spike in new coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant, reports of infections among those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are increasingly worrying.

Infectious disease experts warn that the more the virus spreads among unvaccinated people, the more resistant it can get against vaccines. Public health experts are urging those who have not yet received the vaccine to get the jab.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 25, 2021.