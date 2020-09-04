‘The Batman’ production halted after lead Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, source says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival on November 30, 2018. (Credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson arrives at the Marrakech International Film festival on November 30, 2018. (Credit: FADEL SENNA/AFP/Getty Images)

Warner Bros.’ much anticipated revival “The Batman” was halted after the star of the production tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the highest profile sets to be hobbled by the health crisis.

The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, is the person infected, according to a person familiar with the production who was not authorized to comment.

Vanity Fair first reported the actor had tested positive. A representative for Pattinson could not be reached for comment.

Filming, which had restarted in Britain on Sept. 1, is now paused, the Burbank-based studio confirmed. It did not comment on who was infected and how they caught the virus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter