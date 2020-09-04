‘The Batman’ production halted after lead Robert Pattinson tests positive for COVID-19, source says

Warner Bros.’ much anticipated revival “The Batman” was halted after the star of the production tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the highest profile sets to be hobbled by the health crisis.

The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, is the person infected, according to a person familiar with the production who was not authorized to comment.

Vanity Fair first reported the actor had tested positive. A representative for Pattinson could not be reached for comment.

Filming, which had restarted in Britain on Sept. 1, is now paused, the Burbank-based studio confirmed. It did not comment on who was infected and how they caught the virus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.