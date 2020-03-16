The CDC recommends organizers cancel or postpone events with 50 people or more for 8 weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more take place for the next eight weeks, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities," the new guidance from the CDC said. "Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies."

The CDC recommended organizers "cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States."