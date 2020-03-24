‘The worst is yet to come,’ health official warns as California coronavirus cases surge past 2,200

The number of coronavirus cases in California surged to more than 2,200 as officials issued urgent warnings about the need for more hospital beds and equipment as medical facilities begin to fill up.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he believes California will need 50,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, a significant increase from the 20,000 beds his administration had forecast last week. The Democratic governor said the state’s 416 hospitals were doubling so-called surge plans to 40% of their capacity, which includes providing 30,000 new beds across the system.

San Francisco officials warned that a surge in coronavirus is expected to come within a week or two, and voiced dismay over images of the public crowding at beaches and parks across California.

“The worst is yet to come,” San Francisco Director of Public Health Dr. Grant Colfax said at a news conference Monday.

