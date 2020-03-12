1  of  3
NBA suspends season ‘until further notice’ after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus Tom Hanks announces he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus In coronavirus speech, President Trump says travel will be banned from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia

Coronavirus

Tom Hanks said Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too," Hanks said in a post on Instagram. "To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The actor said the couple expects to be tested, observed and isolated as is required by public safety protocols.

The couple was in Australia while Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, a representative told the Los Angeles Times in a statement.

Australia has at least 112 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Australian Government Department of Health.

