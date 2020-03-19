Two Lakers test positive for the coronavirus

The Lakers logo is seen at center court inside the Staples Center on Dec. 18, 2017. (Credit: Harry How / Getty Images)

Two players on the Lakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The players, who received the test on Wednesday if they wanted one, got the results on Thursday.

The Lakers had 14 players tested for the coronavirus virus at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo. All of them stayed in their cars during the testing that took about 10 seconds.

The Lakers offered players tests after four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, with only Kevin Durant saying he had tested positive.

