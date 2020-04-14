U.S. Army team looking into Las Vegas Convention Center as potential hospital space amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crowds of people are seen at the 2008 International Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 8, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently evaluated several locations for possible hospital extensions in Nevada as part of the COVID-19 response.

In Las Vegas, the team assessed the Las Vegas Convention Center, noting that a field hospital at the location could hold 900 beds. Four smaller sites were evaluated in Reno and Carson City.

The team is made up of expert from multiple corps officers and works closely with the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), according to a media release.

“Alongside FEMA, the Army Corps of Engineers is performing a valuable service at this unique time,” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said in an emailed statement. “Their efforts will help us make decisions about how best to manage our medical resources in the coming months to beat COVID-19.”

Col. Aaron Barta, commander of the Corps’ Task Force Nevada, said the assessments’ goal is to give FEMA options to present back to the state. They support the state to determine how much extra capacity is needed and how to achieve it.

The teams look at everything from electrical to structural stability and spaces available for expanded medical care, the release said.

“During emergencies, the Corps is the federal government’s lead public works and engineering support agency. The organization provides technical assistance to non-Department of Defense federal agencies, state and local governments, tribal nations, private U.S. firms, international organizations and foreign governments through its international and interagency support mission.”

