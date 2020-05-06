Uber to lay off 14% of its staff as ride requests dwindle amid pandemic

The Uber logo is seen outside the Uber Corporate Headquarters building in San Francisco, California on Feb. 5, 2018. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Uber is laying off thousands of staffers as the ongoing pandemic continues to impact its business.

The company said in a filing Wednesday that it is cutting about 3,700 full-time roles, or roughly 14% of its staff, on its customer support and recruiting teams in response to the reduced volume of ride requests and the company’s hiring freeze.

Uber also said in the filing that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will waive his base salary for the rest of 2020.

“Days like this are brutal. I am truly sorry that we are doing this, just as I know that we have to do this,” Khosrowshahi wrote in an email about the layoffs to staffers, which was viewed by CNN Business.

Last week, rival Lyft said it would be cutting 1,000 staffers and furloughing hundreds more as it also grapples with the impact of the ongoing pandemic on people using its ride-hailing services.

Both companies have a history of steep losses and went through layoffs prior to the pandemic. Lyft and Uber are scheduled to report earnings results this week.

Shares of Uber were down more than 2% in early trading Wednesday.