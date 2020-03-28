Ventura County COVID-19 cases grow to 83; 3 deaths reported

Detected cases of the novel coronavirus in Ventura County climbed to 83 on Friday, with three people succumbing to the illness, county officials said.

More than 1,500 people in the county have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, according to Ventura County spokeswoman Ashley Bautista.

“Those that passed away were in their 70s with preexisting conditions,” she said in a written statement.

One patient was under 17 years old; seven were between 18 and 24 years old; 17 were between 25 and 44 years old; 34 were between the ages of 45 and 64; and 24 were over 65 years old, according to county data.

Officials also broke down the infections by cities and neighborhoods:

Camarillo 14 Lake Sherwood 1 Moorpark 7 Oak Park 3 Oak View 1 Ojai 2 Oxnard 11 Port Hueneme 1 Santa Paula 2 Simi Valley 15 Somis 1 Thousand Oaks 10 Ventura 10 Westlake Village 5

Ventura County residents who are showing COVID-19 symptoms and are interested in being tested were advised to contact their doctors first.

“Your doctor will do a risk assessment by phone and let you know whether or not testing is recommended,” Bautista said. “If your doctor recommends testing they will let you know where to go to get tested. There are many drive by locations available once your doctor orders a test.”

Those who do not have primary doctors were urged to visit www.vcemergency.com/clinics for information on clinics and urgent care centers.

County officials are posting updates on the situation online.