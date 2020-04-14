Virtual dating advice amid COVID-19 with relationship expert Dr. Christie Kederian

Southern Californians can still walk, hike and bike outdoors without violating Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. But public officials urge residents to stay home as much as possible and wear masks when they go out.

After closing all parks to visitors on Easter Sunday, Los Angeles city officials reopened them Monday — with many restrictions still in place. County officials took similar steps at many community parks, regional parks, lakes and botanic gardens.