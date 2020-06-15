1  of  2
Breaking News
SCOTUS rules gay, lesbian people can sue for workplace bias under landmark civil rights law In major victory for California, Supreme Court rejects Trump’s challenge to state sanctuary law
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Wall Street opens sharply lower as investors worry jump in COVID-19 cases could bring back lockdowns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as investors worried that lockdowns could return as more virus cases emerge.

The S&P 500 fell 2.3% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its worst week in almost three months.

The losses were widespread, and were led by technology companies and banks. Overseas markets were also lower.

Chinese authorities rushed to contain an outbreak in Beijing in what appeared to be the largest outbreak since China said it had largely stopped the spread of the virus more than two months ago. Crude oil prices fell. Bond yields also fell.

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter