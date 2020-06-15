Wall Street opens sharply lower as investors worry jump in COVID-19 cases could bring back lockdowns

Stocks are opening sharply lower on Wall Street as investors worried that lockdowns could return as more virus cases emerge.

The S&P 500 fell 2.3% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off its worst week in almost three months.

The losses were widespread, and were led by technology companies and banks. Overseas markets were also lower.

Chinese authorities rushed to contain an outbreak in Beijing in what appeared to be the largest outbreak since China said it had largely stopped the spread of the virus more than two months ago. Crude oil prices fell. Bond yields also fell.