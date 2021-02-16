‘We have a lot of questions’: Some coronavirus patients report long-term health issues

Many patients, including 55-year-old home care nurse Regina Juarez of Highland, are reporting long-term health issues months after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“Ninety percent of patients with COVID-19 infection, be it mild or severe, will have some sort of lingering symptoms at three months,” says Dr. Purvi Parwani, co-founder of the new Loma Linda University International Heart Institute’s COVID Heart Clinic. “This disease is only one year old. We have lots of questions.”

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Feb. 16, 2021.