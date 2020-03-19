West Hollywood mayor tests positive for coronavirus

West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico attends Beverly Center Lunar New Year celebration on February 19, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Beverly Center)

West Hollywood mayor John D’Amico tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

The mayor is at home in self quarantine and taking “every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives,” according the city’s official statement.

The notice posted to the mayor’s Facebook page said that city staff were immediately directed to work remotely and that all city facilities would be sanitized.

Many flooded the mayor’s Facebook page with well wishes and words of encouragement.

The city of West Hollywood proclaimed a local emergency Monday in response to the novel coronavirus.

Last week, the city issued a cancellation of all non-essential meetings and events.