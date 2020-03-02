Breaking News
Amy Klobuchar drops out of Democratic presidential race, plans to endorse Biden
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

WHO declines to declare COVID-19 a pandemic, says there’s still time to contain coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A video monitor inside the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health shows the number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the world on Feb. 27, 2020, in Sacramento. ( Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A video monitor inside the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health shows the number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the world on Feb. 27, 2020, in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Health officials said Monday there is still time to contain the coronavirus as the death toll in America rose to two in Washington and the virus spread in California.

“I think we have a common enemy,” said World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have to stand together in unison to fight it, and these early signs are very encouraging.”

WHO officials declined to declare COVID-19 a pandemic, saying 90% of the cases have been in China.

Of the 3,000 deaths from the virus, 2,803 have been in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began. “Our message to all countries is this is not a one-way street — we can push this back,” Tedros said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter