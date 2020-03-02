WHO declines to declare COVID-19 a pandemic, says there’s still time to contain coronavirus

A video monitor inside the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health shows the number of Coronavirus COVID-19 cases around the world on Feb. 27, 2020, in Sacramento. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Health officials said Monday there is still time to contain the coronavirus as the death toll in America rose to two in Washington and the virus spread in California.

“I think we have a common enemy,” said World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We have to stand together in unison to fight it, and these early signs are very encouraging.”

WHO officials declined to declare COVID-19 a pandemic, saying 90% of the cases have been in China.

Of the 3,000 deaths from the virus, 2,803 have been in China’s Hubei province, where the outbreak began. “Our message to all countries is this is not a one-way street — we can push this back,” Tedros said.

