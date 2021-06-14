With California’s economy set to reopen, Newsom to unveil new vaccine incentive to aid travel and tourism industry

With the pandemic waning, travel is picking back up again as Californians don’t plan on losing another summer to COVID-19.

Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2 million individuals at airport security checkpoints on Sunday alone, according to agency spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

“It was the highest checkpoint volume since the start of the pandemic and the second time in the last three days that throughput topped 2 million,” Farbstein said in a tweet.

After more than a year under coronavirus shutdowns, California’s official reopening on Tuesday is the light at the end of a long tunnel, and travelers are locking in summer travel plans that will help fuel an economic recovery for the state’s beleaguered tourism and travel industry.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in the San Francisco Bay Area on the eve of the state’s reopening to talk about how his “California Comeback Plan” plans to jump-start the recovery of the tourism industry as travel resumes.

Newsom unveiled a brand new vaccine incentive, called “California Dream Vacations” that’s part of the state’s “Vax for the Win” program.

Details of the incentive program have not been fully released, but more information is expected at a Monday morning news conference.

