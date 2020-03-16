With fewer than 9,000 people tested for COVID-19, California officials hope to ramp up screenings

Brian Bowland, senior clinical lab specialist in microbiology at UCLA Health, is seen in this undated photho. The University of California’s five medical centers are gearing up to expand their in-house testing for COVID-19 in a move to ease testing shortages in 2020. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

Weeks since the first coronavirus case in California was confirmed, fewer than 9,000 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

The lack of testing has made it harder to track the spread of the virus.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Sunday he hopes the state can quickly ramp up testing in the coming days, with help from a Quest Lab in San Juan Capistrano, which is now conducting about 1,200 tests a day.

“That will substantially ramp up in the next week or so with the two additional [Quest] labs that will come online. We’ll get those tests just from that commercial lab up to 5,000 as much as 5,500, a day,” he said. “We are increasing our capacity on an hourly basis, not just a daily basis.”

