With only 2 new COVID patients reported in L.A. County, hospitalizations appear to level off

Registered nurse Shawna Gibson prepares an IV and medications for a COVID-19 patient at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2021. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In a promising sign that hospitalizations could be leveling off, Los Angeles County reported only two new patients with COVID-19 following four straight days of declines, according to state figures released Monday.

The potential plateau comes after weeks of steady increases, with hospitals earlier this month describing unsustainable conditions amid a surge fueled by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The county on Monday reported 1,724 COVID-positive patients in hospitals, up from 1,722 patients Sunday. The numbers are still some of the highest since the waning days of the devastating fall and winter surge, but could indicate a sea change.

“It appears that we may be getting into a plateau phase of this fourth surge here in California,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said Monday.

