Woman treated at Pomona Valley Hospital is first coronavirus-related death in L.A. County

A woman who was briefly treated at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center earlier this week has died after testing positive from the novel coronavirus, Los Angeles County officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The woman, who was identified as an older adult, traveled extensively over the past month including a layover in South Korea, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, was treated at the hospital's emergency department on Monday and was in "full cardiac arrest," the hospital said in a statement.

Officials said the woman is not an L.A. County resident, but was in town visiting friends.

Hospital staff provided "lifesaving care to stabilize her condition," but "the patient died shortly after being admitted to the hospital due to complications from their illness."

“Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” said Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Director. “We strongly recommend that all Los Angeles County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against novel coronavirus."

Pomona Valley Hospital identified all staff who cared for and made contact with the patient, and officials said while they understand people are "anxious" about potential exposure to the the coronavirus, the risk of exposure to patients and their families from this case is "low."

There is a total of 29 coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County, including one in Pasadena and three in Long Beach, officials reported.