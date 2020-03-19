1  of  2
Live Now
Live: White House coronavirus task force gives update on outbreak KTLA 5 Morning News

Woman who flew from L.A. to China for coronavirus test faces criminal charges

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An airport security worker wearing protective gear while walking past check-in counters at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 18, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

An airport security worker wearing protective gear while walking past check-in counters at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on March 18, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

A woman who flew last week from Massachusetts to Los Angeles — then to Beijing, where she tested positive for coronavirus — is under investigation on allegations of concealing her symptoms and putting fellow travelers at risk of infection.

The woman took fever-reducing medication before boarding a plane and lied to flight attendants, according to Beijing’s disease control center and an Air China representative, who held a news conference on Monday.

The woman, who was hospitalized and is receiving treatment, is under investigation for the crime of “impeding prevention of infectious diseases.” According to Chinese law, she could face up to three years of imprisonment or detention with possible forced labor, or up to seven years of prison if there are “serious consequences.”

As the pandemic worsens around the world but slows in China, authorities in Beijing are tightening controls. All passengers arriving in Beijing from abroad, including Chinese nationals, are required to quarantine in government centers for 14 days.\

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter