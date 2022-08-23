An autopsy was performed Tuesday by the Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner which identified the body found in Prosser Reservoir near Truckee, California as Kiely Rodni, the 16-year-old girl who was missing for more than two weeks.

Rodni was found dead, along with her car, in Prosser Reservoir by the group, Adventures with Purpose on Sunday.

“The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are in communication with Kiely’s family and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Tuesday. “This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.”

Rodni was last seen alive shortly after midnight on Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, about 100 miles northeast of Sacramento. She was reportedly at a party where more than 100 minors and young adults were in attendance.