Costa Mesa institutes 2nd overnight curfew after reports of planned protest at South Coast Plaza

Costa Mesa officials instituted a second overnight curfew Monday as protests against the May 25 death of unarmed black resident George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police — which have drawn the attention of looters and rioters — hit neighboring Huntington Beach and Santa Ana.

The line between protest and riot was blurred as Santa Ana police were called to contain looting that broke out in area stores on Saturday. In Huntington Beach on Sunday, hundreds of protesters were disbanded as law enforcement officials issued a declaration of unlawful assembly and arrested 17 people.

Fears of civil unrest at South Coast Plaza, following reports that a protest was being planned for Monday evening at the shopping center, delayed its publicized reopening, mall officials said on social media.

“We are saddened by the recent events in our country and care deeply for the safety and well-being of our entire community,” said the message posted Sunday. “Please check back for updates.”

