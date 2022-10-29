Check your fridge — chicken breast patties sold at Costco have been recalled due to plastic pieces possibly embedded inside.

Foster Farms is recalling around 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken breast patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in California, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Washington. The product may have been sold in Costco stores beyond the states listed, officials said.

The chicken patties may be contaminated with “extraneous materials, specifically hard clear pieces of plastic,” according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The product is sold in an 80-oz. plastic bag containing 20 pieces of chicken with a label saying, “Chicken Patties Breaded, Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat.” The products have an expiration date of Aug. 11, 2023.

Foster Farms frozen chicken breast patties recalled over possible plastic pieces embedded inside. (USDA)

Check the package for the establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” on the back edge of the packaging along with “7527899724” under the barcode.

The problem was discovered when customers complained about finding pieces of hard clear plastic bits embedded inside the fully cooked chicken breast patties, officials said.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but the company believes the plastic pieces could be sharp and possibly cause an injury.

Customers who have purchased the item are advised to dispose of the product immediately or return them to the original place of purchase.

Those with recall questions can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or email info@fosterfarms.com.