Crews battle 50-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest

Crews are battling a brush fire in the Angeles National Forest Monday afternoon. Sky5 is overhead.

The blaze, dubbed Springs Fire, was burning more than 50 acres in the area east of Paradise Springs and South of Big Pines Highway, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The flames were burning in steep, rugged terrain, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Multiple helicopters and a small aircraft were fighting the fire from the air.

The flames were moving east in thick brush, with gusty winds.

Authorities advised people to stay out of the area.

