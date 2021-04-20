Crews battle brush fire burning homes in Lincoln Heights; evacuations underway

A brush fire broke out in the Lincoln Heights area on April 20, 2021.

A brush fire in Lincoln Heights is threatening structures in the area, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Sierra Street, the fire department said in an alert.

At least one structure has been fully engulfed by the flames and possibly two others as well, according to LAFD.

About 10 homes in the area that are threatened by the fire and evacuations have begun.

Fire crews approached the scene with a ground base attack, structural defense and helicopters that would conduct water drops, officials said.

About 146 firefighters are assigned to the fire at this time and an additional L.A. County Fire helicopter was on the way for additional support.