CSU chancellor, 2 campus presidents hold off on retirement plans amid coronavirus outbreak

The chancellor of the California State University system and the presidents of Cal State Northridge and Cal State East Bay said they would stay on the job beyond their June retirement dates amid widespread disruptions to education from the coronavirus outbreak.

Timothy P. White, who leads the 23-campus university system, Dianne F. Harrison of CSUN and Leroy M. Morishita of Cal State East Bay will remain in their roles through fall 2020, CSU Board of Trustees Chairman Adam Day announced.

“As the world faces an unprecedented crisis, now more than ever, it is crucially important for stable and experienced hands to provide thoughtful guidance on all areas affecting the operations of the university,” Day said in a statement.

The board was originally expected to announce the selection of White’s successor at its March meeting, which was held virtually on Tuesday. Instead, it will suspend its searches for a new chancellor and new campus presidents and resume those activities later this year, Day said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.