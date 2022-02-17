CSU chancellor resigns after his handling of misconduct case receives criticism

California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro has resigned amid scrutiny over his handling of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment allegations while he was president at Fresno State.

The announcement followed an hours-long closed-door session with the Board of Trustees.

“I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life,” Castro said in statement. “While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done.”

Board of Trustee Chair Lillian Kimbell said in a statement that “we appreciate Chancellor Castro’s cooperation with the Trustees and his decision to step down for the benefit of California State University system.”

