CSUN confirms COVID-19 cases; 2 students, 1 employee

Officials from Cal State University Northridge confirmed on Wednesday that three people from the campus community have been infected with COVID-19.

In a letter from CSUN’s COVID-19 Response Team, officials said the cases are of an employee and two students. The employee had been on campus within the past week, but the two students had not been on campus recently and live in a neighboring county, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with each of the affected individuals as they receive the medical care they need,” the letter stated.

Anyone identified as having had close contact with those in the CSUN community infected with the coronavirus have been, or will be, notified immediately if they need to be isolated or self-monitor.

The facilities that were visited by the employee have been closed and will be cleaned and disinfected, according to the letter.

For more campus updates about CSUN’s COVID-19 response, visit csun.edu.