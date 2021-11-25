Customers left without Thanksgiving meals after Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market sees no-show of workers

An employee walkout at a Boston Market in Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday left several customers scrambling to provide Thanksgiving meals for their families.

Customers who showed up at the franchise to pick up their prepaid orders on Thanksgiving morning got an unpleasant surprise when they arrived at the restaurant’s closed doors.

A sign posted outside read: “No employees showing up today… we are unable to fulfill the orders! We are sorry!”

“This is very upsetting, very upsetting,” said Adam Sharp, one of several customers who had hoped to bring home a Thanksgiving meal for his family. “We have 12 people we have to feed right now and you can literally see the food inside the store and we can’t get to it. This is outrageous. No phone call, they’ve charged our card $400.”

Sharp and his sister said they never received a call, text or email from the restaurant saying their order wouldn’t be available.

To add to customers’ frustration, stacks of Boston Market orders inside the restaurant can be seen.

Diego Santos, a customer who drove down from Fresno to see his family on Thanksgiving, said he wished the restaurant gave him an update about his order.

“That’s four hours to spend Thanksgiving with our family. We paid a good amount of money for the sides,” Santos said. “It looks like all of the employees have walked out…They’ve taken the money and run.”

In a statement, Boston Market spokesman Slaton Smith said that the company was investigating why the employees were missing.

“We are in the process of refunding the Thanksgiving order(s) of every guest impacted by our Rancho Cucamonga location. We sincerely apologize to every guest who placed an order and came to the restaurant today,” Slaton stated.