Starbucks is rolling out new nugget ice for their iced beverages and customers are not too happy about it.

According to Business Insider, the trendy coffee chain is testing new technology to speed up the time it takes to make iced beverages. This change comes in response to a surge in demand for iced drinks. The company reported that 75% of the company’s sales are now iced beverages.

“As we continue to innovate and make investments in the Starbucks experience for our partners (baristas) and customers, we are introducing new machines that make nugget ice to select stores this year,” the company said. “Like many of our recent investments, this machine allows partners to focus on delivering the Starbucks experience while hand-crafting the same delicious, high-quality iced beverages our customers have come to expect from Starbucks.”

Customers took to Reddit to voice their concerns about the new nugget ice, calling out that it’s smaller, flakier, and chewier, and tends to water down iced beverages.

“Normally this ice IS IT!!!!” one user wrote. “But I worry that they will melt too fast in iced espresso drinks.”

“I love that ice but it’s terrible for coffee,” another user chimed in. “It melts fast and waters down the drink.”

Although customers are concerned about the future quality of iced beverages with the new nugget ice, Starbucks says their testing shows that the ice does not melt any faster and does not water down the drinks.

In fact, the company claims the new nugget ice will help them to use less water overall, which is beneficial for iced drink lovers.

Starbucks says the rollout of the new nugget ice will take several years as they are still tinkering with the process. Customers can expect to see the existing ice chips in their beverages for now.