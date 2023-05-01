This young father stole the spotlight when he caught a foul ball holding a beverage and his baby in a carrier. April 30, 2023. (MLB)

It was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles as the Dodgers took on the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

The boys in blue were attempting a three-game sweep to round out the series. During the top of the 7th inning, the crowd went wild. Not because of anything that happened on the field, but because of what one Dodgers fan did in the stands.

A young father in the stands caught a foul ball one-handed. As if that’s not impressive enough, he did it while his baby was strapped to him in an infant carrier and he was holding a beverage.

The announcers were delighted by the moment saying, “Dad’s making plays, nice! A beverage, a baby and a baseball!”

This dad caught a foul ball while holding his baby and a drink. 😲 pic.twitter.com/FgDEhCkFoF — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 30, 2023

The catch took place when the St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman hit the ball into the second deck along the first base line.

The video was originally posted on social media by the MLB network, and reposted by official Dodgers social media accounts. It’s since gone viral. The Dodgers even weighed in, saying he was ‘player of the game’ on their official Twitter account.

The best part? The baby didn’t seem phased, and dad didn’t spill his beverage! The Dodgers went on to defeat the Cardinals 6-3 to complete the sweep.