Dashcam records crash on 5 Freeway in Downey that killed man and woman

Two people died and a man was seen being detained by the California Highway Patrol following a crash that left two people dead on the 5 Freeway in Downey on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision took place about 2:40 p.m. along the southbound 5 Freeway at the Paramount Boulevard offramp, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, she said. Further details were not available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

A dashcam from another car caught the crash on video.

In the video, a white vehicle can be seen rear-ending a red car before the red car veers out of control and tumbles off the roadway and down an embankment.

A man could also be seen being detained in handcuffs by the CHP at the crash scene, near a white car, but his involvement with the collision was not immediately clear.

Two people died in a crash on the 5 Freeway at Paramount Blvd. in Downey on May 23, 2020. (OnScene)