Pizza lovers in Los Angeles have a new spot to enjoy a slice of pie as a pizza shop from YouTube star David Dobrik celebrated its grand opening in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Mile-long lines of eager fans and diners waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza, located along Sunset Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

The new shop is founded by Dobrik, a popular Youtuber with over 19 million subscribers and 11 million Instagram followers.

The restaurant will sling Chicago-style pan pizza along with a variety of desserts.

The line was at least four hours long Saturday afternoon, while some fans even waited overnight, bringing sleeping bags just to be among the first in line.

The huge crowd of mostly young people was a mix of locals and even out-of-state visitors.

Mile-long lines of eager fans waited to enter Doughbrik’s Pizza in West Hollywood for its grand opening on Nov. 12, 2022. (OC Hawk)

“It’s so cliche to say, but it just doesn’t make any sense,” said Dobrik of the turnout. “And I know that’s what everyone says, but when you’re here and you’re seeing this, it’s the most crazy feeling in the world.”

Dobrik was seen happily greeting fans, taking pictures and signing merchandise.

Joshua Osiakowski tells KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff he waited in line for four hours. When asked why, Osiakowski says, “For the pizza. The pizza was great and meeting David Dobrik too. That was the highlight.

“It was awesome,” Osiakowski says of meeting Dobrik. “He was a genuine guy, very humble.”

“I’ve been following him for years on YouTube,” says Erik Olvera, another customer. “He’s hilarious. Most of the content he makes is insane. Not every ordinary person can make it and it was pretty insane to meet this person today.”

For most customers, it seems the long lines have not deterred them from waiting it out. Many folks tell KTLA the experience of meeting Dobrik while enjoying his pizza is worth it.