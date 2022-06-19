(NewsNation) — Law enforcement authorities say there was a shooting in the nation’s capital Sunday evening.

The DC Police Department reports that four people were shot, including one Metropolitan police officer. One victim, a juvenile, was killed. The other victims, including the officer, were hospitalized. The officer is in stable condition.

Investigators rushed to the area of 14th and U Street Northwest for the shooting investigation. DC police shared on social media that they are looking for a man 5’4″ in height with curly hair and wearing all black clothing.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description is urged not to approach them or take action, but to instead call 911 immediately.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said at a news conference that the shooting happened at an “unpermitted event,” which had attracted a crowd of several hundred people. Police determined that the gathering was unsafe and had begun to shut it down when the gunfire broke out.

Police recovered several guns in the area, including a gun off one of the shooting victims. No officers fired shots, Contee said.

“There’s a theme that we see here: illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them make events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, who want to enjoy Father’s Day, and want to enjoy our city,” Contee said. “This is unacceptable. I think as we continue to go through this investigation and we peel back the layers to really see what happened, we need to as a city make sure individuals are held accountable for their actions.”