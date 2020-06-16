DEA investigates drug thefts, damage at 177 pharmacies in L.A. area

At least 177 pharmacies were burglarized or damaged during recent unrest in the Los Angeles area, disrupting some residents’ access to medication and raising concerns that the stolen drugs will be resold on the street.

Local and federal law enforcement officials believe organized groups targeted the businesses because they stock prescription drugs, which are easy to carry off in large amounts and can be resold for a high profit on the street. Officials said the groups took advantage of the peaceful protests and were not connected to them.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration totted up 177 pharmacies burglarized or damaged in Los Angeles and Riverside counties, agency officials said. Two pharmacies — one in Huntington Park and one in Van Nuys — were destroyed by fire.

The DEA also has received 54 reports from pharmacies in the two counties of more than $534,000 in thefts and damage. Many other pharmacies in the region “are still in the process of taking inventory and will report their losses in the future,” the DEA said.

