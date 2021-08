A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department patrol vehicle appears in an image posted on the agency’s website in April 2019.

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon, the department announced.

The deputy, who was shot during an attempted traffic stop, is alert and is being transported to a local hospital, the department added.

No further details were immediately available.

Central Station- Preliminary info is a deputy was shot while attempting a traffic stop; deputy is alert & transported to local hospital. Updates to follow — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) August 17, 2021