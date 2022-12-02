A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was wounded as a suspect and deputies exchanged fire in Kern County’s Rosamond early Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to report of a man checking car door handles at the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park in Rosamond just after 3:30 a.m.

Deputies located the man on Diamond Street, just east of Sierra Highway, and tried to make contact but the suspect fled.

A short time later, deputies spotted the man in an nearby alley on Locust Street, where the exchange of gunfire occurred, according to a news release.

A KCSO deputy was shot in the upper torso and was transported to a nearby hospital. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Skaggs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which assisted with the investigation.

The man was eventually taken into custody at about 7:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Desert Street.

His identity has not been released.