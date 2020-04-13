Detectives seek driver seen on video intentionally running over dog in Riverside area

Sheriff’s investigators in Riverside County are investigating a video that surfaced online Sunday depicting a driver intentionally running over a dog in an act of animal cruelty believed to have taken place in the Riverside area.

The disturbing, extremely graphic video was re-posted Sunday afternoon by The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation Facebook page, with a note asking for information and indicating the original video was posted online earlier Sunday afternoon.

The video shows an injured dog lying in the roadway as a black Mercedes-Benz slowly reverses over the animal, inflicting horrific injuries.

“We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating it,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted via social media.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099, or 800-950-2444.

We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating it. If you are a witness, please give us a call 951-776-1099 or 800-950-2444. Please share @animalhopeandwellness #rivco #sheriff #animalcruelty pic.twitter.com/ejBLGXki8e — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) April 13, 2020

Any eyewitnesses should contact @RSO. https://t.co/rchrZKV1OG — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) April 13, 2020