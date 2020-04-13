Detectives seek driver seen on video intentionally running over dog in Riverside area

Sheriff’s investigators in Riverside County are investigating a video that surfaced online Sunday depicting a driver intentionally running over a dog in an act of animal cruelty believed to have taken place in the Riverside area.
The disturbing, extremely graphic video was re-posted Sunday afternoon by The Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation Facebook page, with a note asking for information and indicating the original video was posted online earlier Sunday afternoon.
The video shows an injured dog lying in the roadway as a black Mercedes-Benz slowly reverses over the animal, inflicting horrific injuries.
“We are aware of this incident and are currently investigating it,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement posted via social media.
Anyone with information was urged to contact the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at 951-776-1099, or 800-950-2444.