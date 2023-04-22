Detectives are searching for additional victims who were sexually assaulted or involved with a basketball coach at a high school in Granada Hills.

Gabriel Chavez, 36, of Chatsworth, was a basketball coach at a high school in the 10500 block of Zelzah Avenue. Granada Hills Charter High School is located in that block.

While coaching at the school, Chavez engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to a release put out by the Los Angeles Police Department. He has been charged with multiple counts of lewd acts on a minor and is currently being held on $310,000 bail.

Gabriel Chavez, 36, is seen in this undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Chavez’s employment with the school ended in January 2023. He has a history of employment and volunteer work at various youth programs throughout the city.

The LAPD’s Devonshire Detective Division is launching a joint investigation with personnel from the school in hopes to identify and speak with additional persons who may have been victimized by Chavez or may have witnessed him engage in inappropriate behavior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault Investigators Detective II Danielle Tumbleson and Detective III Ruben Arellano at 818-832-0609.

Calls on weekends or non-business hours should be directed to 1-877-527-3247, and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.com