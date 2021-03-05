Detectives warn of increased theft from vehicles in Ventura County

Detectives in Ventura County are warning hikers and mountain bikers to be extra vigilant with their belonging after a significant increase in thefts from vehicles over the past few months.

Thieves are making off with valuables left in cars at trailheads and open space parking lots, officials say.

“Oftentimes criminals will sit in their vehicle, watch you store your property, knowing you’ll be gone for an extended period of time,” Detective Travis Neet of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 5, 2021.