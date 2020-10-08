DICK’S Sporting Goods hiring up to 9,000 seasonal employees, including in L.A. and O.C., on its ‘National Signing Day’

A shopping cart sits in front of a Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Aug. 26, 2020. in Daly City, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With the holidays quickly approaching, DICK’s Sporting Goods has announced big plans to hire up to 9,000 seasonal employees, with more than 100 jobs specifically for locations in Southern California.

On Oct. 14, DICK’S Sporting Goods will host its own “National Signing Day” to support the company’s efforts to hire up to 9,000 seasonal associate positions across the country, company officials said Thursday in a news release.

In the Southland, the company will be hiring employees for its locations in Glendale, Torrance, Huntington Beach and Cerritos.

Employees will benefit from competitive pay, an up-to 25%-off store discount and the opportunity to work with “the best sports and outdoor brands,” DICK’S Sporting Goods said in a statement.

Interested applicants are encouraged to first apply online at dicks.com/jobs and then visit one of the above DICK’S locations on National Signing Day, Oct. 14, to be interviewed. The company plans to sign up to 9,000 new associates nationwide on October 14 as support for the holiday shopping season.