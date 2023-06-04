The Directors Guild of America reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios late Saturday night.

The three-year agreement is between the DGA, Hollywood studios and top streaming companies.

Directors were pushing for streaming residual payments based on how many subscribers were streaming their show from around the world.

Also included in the deal are wage and benefit bumps as well as an agreement on the use of artificial intelligence.

“This deal recognizes the future of our industry is global and respects the unique and essential role of directors and their teams,” a statement from the DGA said. “As new technology brings about major change, this deal ensures that…the DGA’s 19,000 members can share in the success we all create together.”

The tentative agreement will be submitted to the Guild’s national board for approval at a special meeting that will be held on Tuesday.

Contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios begin on Wednesday, amidst more than a month of protests by screenwriters over streaming services’ effects on their pay.