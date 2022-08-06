The holiday season may still be months away but that certainly isn’t stopping Disneyland representatives from announcing details for the highly anticipated celebrations at the Southern California theme park, KTLA sister station KSWB reports.

In June, park representatives announced that the fall and Halloween festivities would be back at the Anaheim site from Sept. 2 through October 31. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has officially shared the timeline and details surrounding the massive holiday spectacle that brings millions of visitors to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park each year.

The parks, along with the Downtown Disney District, will transform into “the Merriest Place on Earth” beginning on Nov. 11 and ending on Jan. 8, 2023.

Christmas parade at Disneyland (Disney Parks Blog)

Inside Disney California Adventure, park guests will be greeted by holiday decor including a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree on Buena Vista Street. The “World of Color – Season of Light” show and the Disney Festival of Holidays will also greet guests, celebrating a “diverse season of celebrations” including Christmas, Diwali, Kwanza, Hanukkah and more.

“Mickey’s Happy Holidays” and the “Disney ¡Viva Navidad!” street party will also return this year and feature a wide cast of characters from Disney and Pixar. Of course, everyone’s favorite North Pole resident, Santa Clause, is slated to take up occupancy at his home in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail.

Disneyland Christmas tree (Disney Parks Blog)

Over at Disneyland, the iconic 60-foot-tall tree will be up on Main Street, U.S.A., and a winter theme will take over Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

Characters from “Frozen” will appear in “A Christmas Fantasy,” a parade held on Main Street during the day throughout the season aims to inspire and wow parkgoers, while the “Believe… in Holiday Magic,” a fireworks show featuring “snowfall” and projections on the buildings along Main Street, will take place at night.

“It’s a Small World Holiday” and “Haunted Mansion Holiday” will also return on Nov. 11.

Not planning to head into the parks? No problem. The Downtown Disney District will offer decor, photo ops, and musical entertainment, in addition to themed food and drinks at restaurants.

For more information on the Disney Parks holiday celebrations, click HERE.