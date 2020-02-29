Disneyland debuts new Magic Happens parade after 2 years of planning and rehearsals

For the last few weeks, carefully coordinated late-night operations have taken place on the streets of Disneyland after the last visitor steps out of the gates.

Performers wearing fluorescent orange safety vests practice dance moves as they follow brightly colored floats depicting popular Disney movie scenes and characters. They’re working to perfect Magic Happens, Disneyland’s first new daytime parade in more than nine years.

Once the dancers and floats complete the practice run, another parade takes over Main Street USA. This time it is a procession of maintenance crews wielding paint brushes, weed-whackers and hoses and a small fleet of trucks delivering food, drinks and merchandise to the nearby eateries and shops.

The two groups have been taking turns occupying the street nightly, long into the brisk early morning hours.

