Disneyland outlines coronavirus preventative measures, says it is ‘carefully monitoring the situation’

The novel coronavirus has already prompted the temporary closure of all Disney theme parks in Asia, including ones in Shanghai and Hong Kong for more than a month.

And with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the U.S., there are some concerns about the safety of visiting popular tourist destinations — especially as spring break nears.

Disneyland, which remains open for business Monday, recently addressed the matter, noting that it has a number of preventative measures in place.

“As part of our commitment to the health and well-being of our cast, guests and the larger community, we are carefully monitoring the evolving coronavirus situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance,” Dr. Pamela Hymel, the chief medical officer for Disney Parks, said in a statement.

She noted that all of the company’s theme parks across maintain high standards of cleanliness, which helps prevent illness.

The health and safety measures include training for its employees — known as cast members — and providing access to hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers, according to Disneyland’s website.

There are also myriad cleaning procedures in place, including frequent disinfection of targeted areas, “wash downs” of outdoor locations, and end-of-day sanitation procedures at facilities including restrooms and kitchens, according to Disney’s website. Spills, trash and other situations also warrant a quick response from cleaning crews.

Additionally, cast members are getting guidance on illness prevention from onsite health teams and leaders. They are also being told to follow guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control Prevention to help stop germs from spreading.

Those preventative actions include; staying home when ill; washing hands with soap and water frequently, and for at least 20 seconds; avoiding close contact with others who are sick; not touching eyes, nose and mouth without handwashing first; and following proper cough etiquette, which includes coughing or sneezing into a tissue.

Walt Disney World in Florida is also taking similar precautions to ensure the safety and health of guests and cast members, according to the company.

No closures have been announced at either resort in the U.S., though Disneyland’s website does note that it “will continue to adjust our operations according to the recommendations of health authorities as the situation develops.”

Those with questions related to visiting the Disneyland or Walt Disney World resorts are encouraged to call 407-WDisney.