Two Magic Key passes were sold out just one day after the Disneyland Resort resumed sales of the annual passes.

The Believe Key, the second most expansive pass, and the Imagine Key, the cheapest annual pass, are no longer available, according to the website. The Imagine Key was only available for Southern California residents.

Disney fans can only purchase the Inspire Key, the theme park’s most expensive annual pass.

The Inspire Key, priced at $1599, offers the fewest blackout dates and includes free standard theme park parking and discounts on food and merchandise.

The Enchanted Key, the second cheapest pass, wasn’t available for new purchases during the latest wave of annual pass sales.

Disneyland hasn’t announced if more annual passes will be offered at a later date.

The Magic Key program debuted in August 2021 after Disneyland retired the prior annual pass program once the parks endured a yearlong shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Magic Key sales were paused earlier this year, with the company only allowing customers to renew.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise, and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.