Disneyland has now stopped all sales of its Magic Key annual passes just one day after resuming sales of the annual passes.

The theme park updated the Magic Key ticket queue with a message saying that sales were stopped “to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.”

Earlier, two Magic Key passes sold out; the Believe Key, the second most expensive pass, and the Imagine Key, the cheapest annual pass. The Imagine Key was only available for Southern California residents.

The Enchanted Key, the second cheapest pass, wasn’t available for new purchases during the latest wave of annual pass sales.

Disneyland hasn’t announced if more annual passes will be offered at a later date.

The Magic Key program debuted in August 2021 after Disneyland retired the prior annual pass program once the parks endured a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Magic Key sales were paused earlier this year, with the company only allowing customers to renew.

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise, and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.