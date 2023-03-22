The Walt Disney Co.’s planned job cuts could begin in late March, Deadline reported.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Feb. 8 that 7,000 jobs, representing around 3% of the company’s workforce, would be slashed. The reduction comes as Disney enacts a company-wide plan to save $5.5 billion in costs.

All company divisions, including theme parks, are expected to be impacted by the planned labor reduction. The company’s theme park division includes the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disney cruise lines, and its international parks.

Officials haven’t specified which Disney theme parks would be affected by the job cuts.

Insiders told Deadline that the first round of job cuts could begin on March 30 or March 31, but neither date has been confirmed. Sources also told the publication that another wave of job cuts would happen in late April.

The April job cut wave has been described as the “big one” or a “bloodbath” since that’s when a large number of people will be laid off.

Officials have also speculated that a third wave of job cuts will happen between March and April, but nothing has been confirmed.

KTLA reached out to The Walt Disney Co. but didn’t receive a response.

Deadline reported that company managers have already submitted their layoff target reports, a step corporations take before a major job cut happens.

In addition to the planned jobs cute, Disney has a hiring freeze.

The hiring freeze was announced in November under former CEO Bob Chapek after a dismal earning report was released.

During his first town hall with employees, Iger said the company would keep its current hiring freeze in place.