Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw a ‘likely possibility’ to start NLCS Game 4; team trails Braves 0-2

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works out before Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Eric Gay / Associated Press)

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, scratched from his scheduled Game 2 start because of back spasms, is a “likely possibility” to start Game 4 against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, manager Dave Roberts said.

Kershaw’s back issue flared up after Saturday’s bullpen workout and forced the Dodgers to start Tony Gonsolin in Game 2 — an 8-7 loss to the Braves — on Tuesday. Kershaw had “a pretty aggressive” bullpen workout before Tuesday’s game in Globe Life Field and received treatment Wednesday.

“He was letting [the ball] go, and he came out of it great,” Roberts said before Game 3. “Every day it’s been better. … I talked to him briefly [Wednesday]. He’s in a good head space. I just know that we’re in a better place than we were [on Tuesday]. What that means, I don’t know quite yet.”

Kershaw threw eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits, striking out 13 and walking one, in a 3-0 win over Milwaukee in Game 2 of the wild-card series on Oct. 1. He allowed three runs and six hits, struck out six and walked none in six innings of a 6-5 win over San Diego in Game 2 of the division series on Oct. 7.

