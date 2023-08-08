As Taylor Swift’s six-night stint at SoFi Stadium comes to a close and the popstar moves onto the next city, a local animal shelter is hoping that her fans will welcome their own Taylor Swift into their homes permanently.

Best Friends Animal Society is trying to find a home for “Taylor Swift,” a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix that recently gave birth to a litter of puppies.

This dog named after popstar Taylor Swift is ready for her forever home. (Los Angeles Best Friends Animal Society)

Dog Taylor Swift gave birth to nine pups, each one named after a hit song from human Taylor Swift.

Her pups were named Bejeweled, Enchanted, Paper Rings, Style, Wildest Dreams, Fearless, Cardigan, Gorgeous, and Tim McGraw.

All of her puppies have been adopted, but now the animal welfare organization is hoping to find the perfect fit for Taylor Swift.

A litter of puppies named after Taylor Swift songs were adopted from Los Angeles Best Friends Animal Society.

“She’s hoping to find a home with a fellow Swiftie,” the organization said.

According to her online bio, dog Taylor Swift is admittedly “a big deal” that really enjoys the simple things in life.

“My favorites are people who tell me I am pretty, comfy beds and blankets, all the toys in the world and exquisite cuisine,” the bio reads.

As an added incentive, all adoption fees have been waived for dogs over 40 pounds through Aug. 14.

If you’re not a dog person, you’re in luck. Best Friends is also trying to find a home for “Reputation,” a 3-month-old cat named after the singer’s sixth studio album.

A cat named after Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album is up for adoption at Los Angeles Best Friends Animal Society.

Reputation is a mostly black domestic short hair that just arrived at the shelter. She’s estimated to have been born around April 22.

Both Taylor Swift and Reputation can be found at Best Friends Animal Society at 1845 Pontius Ave. in West Los Angeles.

For more information about these animals, other adoptable pets or other ways to help out animals in need, click here.