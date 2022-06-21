Officials with the San Diego Humane Society say that the owner of the stray dog who wandered into the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park earlier this month has reclaimed the dog.

The shepherd, whose name has now been identified as Meatball, will be neutered before the owner comes to pick him up later this week, said a Humane Society spokesperson told KTLA sister station KSWB on Saturday.

In the now-viral video, Meatball can be seen being chased by one of the gorillas inside of the habitat before the animals were recalled from the enclosure. Zoo officials were able to safely remove Meatball from the habitat without any animals or individuals being injured.

“Our three Humane Officers were able to move in and safely leash the shepherd and bring him back to San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus for evaluation,” said San Diego Humane Society spokesperson Nina Thompson last week.

(Photo provided by San Diego Humane Society)

At the time of the incident, officials said that the dog was found without a chip and was believed to have entered the park on his own.